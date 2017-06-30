The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending June 29, 2017:
Continue Reading Below
Top Songs
1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
2. Believer, Imagine Dragons
3. I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieb..., DJ Khaled
4. Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna &..., DJ Khaled
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Slow Hands,Niall Horan
6. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
7. Malibu, Miley Cyrus
8. Issues, Julia Michaels
9. Bad Liar, Selena Gomez
10. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
Top Albums
1. Evolve, Imagine Dragons
2. Grateful, DJ Khaled
3. Trolls (Original Motion Pictur..., Various Artists
4. Moana, Various Artists
5. Melodrama, Lorde
6. ÷ ,Ed Sheeran
7. MOSAIC, 311
8. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
9. Big Fish Theory, Vince Staples
10. Purple Rain, Prince
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.