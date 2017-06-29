Walgreens beats Street 3Q forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.16 billion.

Continue Reading Below

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $30.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.68 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.98 to $5.08 per share.

Walgreens shares have decreased roughly 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 3.5 percent in the last 12 months.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBA

_____

Keywords: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Earnings Report