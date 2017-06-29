Striking garbage collectors protest in Athens

About 1,000 garbage collectors are marching through central Athens demanding an end to short-term labor contracts.

Their strike, which has lasted nearly two weeks, has left towering mounds of garbage on city streets at a time when the summer's first heatwave sent temperatures soaring. A heatwave that began Thursday is predicted to see temperatures reach 42 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Greek authorities have warned the strike is endangering public health and causing problems during the country's main tourist season.

The strikers met with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Tuesday but rejected a government-proposed compromise. They were to decide Thursday whether to continue or call off their strike.