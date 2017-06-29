Stocks build on losses amid tech retreat

Wall Street’s losses on Thursday accelerated into afternoon trading, as investors continued to abandon high-flying technology stocks.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks were on pace to cap their largest single-day decline in a month amid pressure from the tech sector, the worst performer out of the 11 S&P sectors. Tech names have led the market’s record-setting rally this year, but recently, traders have balked at their high valuations. The FAANG stocks--Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL)--all posted declines.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg

At 2:32 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 167 points, or 0.8%, to 21,286. The S&P 500 fell 22 points, or 0.9%, to 2,418. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, now on track to book a monthly loss for the first time since October, was down 110 points, or 1.8%, at 6,124.

The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the “fear gauge,” spiked 40% to its highest level in more than a month at 14.13 points.

Nymex West Texas Intermediate oil rose 13 cents, or 0.29%, to $44.86 a barrel.

In addition to tech stocks, Rite Aid (RAD) came under pressure after Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) nixed its buyout of the drug store chain, instead agreeing to buy nearly half of Rite Aid’s stores. Rite Aid was down 29%, while Fred’s (FRED) fell 23%. Fred’s, a regional pharmacy, was in line to acquire more than 800 Rite Aid stores.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Traders parsed some upbeat news on economic growth, which slowed down less than originally thought. The U.S. Commerce Department revised its estimate for first-quarter gross domestic product to a 1.4% annual growth rate, up from 1.2%. Economists expected the GDP reading to remain at 1.2%.