Paddington Bear Creator Michael Bond Dies At Age 91

Michael Bond, the creator of the popular children's book character Paddington Bear, has died at the age of 91. According to media reports, Bond died in his home on Tuesday following a short illness. His first book, "A Bear Named Paddington," was published in 1958 and since then more than 35 million copies from the series have been sold worldwide. The Paddington Bear character, a bear who moves to London from Peru, has been the inspiration for animated TV series and a successful 2015 feature film. The movie, "Paddington," pulled in $268 million world wide and garnered a sequel set to come out early next year. Universal Music Group recently partnered with the owners of the Paddington Bear brand to control licensing across retail and consumer products in the U.S. and Canada. Bond had most recently published a Paddington book in April called "Paddington's Finest Hour."
