Health network's community labs closed after cyberattack

A health network that fell victim to a worldwide cyberattack was unable Wednesday to offer lab and diagnostic services at 14 community and neighborhood offices as it worked to restore its computer systems.

Heritage Valley Health System said it was able to provide the services at its two hospitals.

The health system said in an update on its website that it was "systematically restoring registration, clinical patient and ancillary care systems," but it did not provide a timetable on when it expected everything to be back to normal.

After the cyberattack early Tuesday, patients and their families reported some surgeries had to be rescheduled. Heritage has not provided details on the extent of the disruption.

Heritage Valley provides care for residents of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio and the panhandle of West Virginia. Its two hospitals, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley, both west of Pittsburgh, have about 500 beds.

Heritage officials said they had found no evidence that confidential patient information had been accessed.

A patient who went to visit a doctor in the Heritage network Tuesday said her doctor couldn't access any of her medical records.

"They couldn't get to my (electronic) file and had to do everything with a blank sheet of paper," Jamie Davis told The Times newspaper in Beaver County. "The entire experience was very old school."