Grain mostly higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July gained 4 cents at 4.5725 a bushel; July corn fell .25 cent at 3.5925 bushel; July oats advanced 20 cents at $2.6650 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 2.75 cents at $9.14 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up .65 cent at $1.2025 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.53 cents at $1.4640 a pound; while July lean hogs gained 1.45 cents at $.8792 a pound.