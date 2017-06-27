The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending June 23:

Fiction

1. Ubik (Unabridged) by Philip K. Dick, narrated by Luke Daniels (Brilliance Audio)

2. Camino Island: A Novel by John Grisham, narrated by January LaVoy (Random House Audio)

3. Tilt-a-Whirl: John Ceepak, Book 1 by Chris Grabenstein, narrated by Jeff Woodman (Audible Studios)

4. Pandemic: The Extinction Files, Book 1 by A. G. Riddle, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Audible Studios)

5. Mercer Girls by Libbie Hawker, narrated by Amy McFadden (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Handmaid's Tale: Special Edition by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Claire Danes, author and full cast (Audible Studios)

7. Beneath the Skin: The Sam Hunter Case Files by Jonathan Maberry, narrated by Ray Porter (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

8. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts, narrated by Elisabeth Rodgers (Brilliance Audio)

9. Fated: Alex Verus Series, Book 1 by Benedict Jacka, narrated by Gildart Jackson (Tantor Audio)

10. Into the Water by Paula Hawkins, narrated by Laura Aikman, Rachel Bavidge, Sophie Aldred, Daniel Weyman and Imogen Church (Penguin Audio)

Nonfiction

1. I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons by Kevin Hart, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

2. Island of the Lost: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World by Joan Druett, narrated by David Colacci (Tantor Audio)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

4. The Magnolia Story by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, narrated by authors (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

5. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate by Al Franken, narrated by author (Hachette Audio)

6. Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel (Audible Originals)

7. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

8. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J. D. Vance, narrated by author (HarperAudio)

10. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) by David Sedaris, narrated by author (Hachette Audio)

