Tech Rout Puts Nasdaq On Pace For 1st Monthly Loss In 2017, As Stock Market Ends Lower

Carnage in technology shares put the Nasdaq Composite on track for its first monthly decline in 2017, as a delay in a key health-care bill in the Senate casts doubt on President Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda. GOP senators postponed a vote on the controversial bill to overhaul so-called Obamacare until after the July 4 recess. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 1.6%, marking its worst daily decline since June 9th, when tech suffered a 1.8% collapse. The S&P 500 ended off 0.8% at 2,419, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.5% lower at 21,310. Selling in health-care related sectors, particularly in biotech, which would presumably be the most affected by the legislation, was the most pronounced. The exchange-traded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF ended 2.76%, representing its steepest one-day drop since a 2.77% drop March 21. Health-care related ETF, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF , closed down 0.9%. Meanwhile, the tech-focused Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF wrapped up off 1.6%, its worst daily drop since June 9. Meanwhile, financial stocks were one of the few bright spots on the day, with a 0.5% rise for the bank-focused Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF , led by a 1.8% rise in Charles Schwab Corp. and Regions Financial Corp. .

