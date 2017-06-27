Real estate broker accused of taking items from home

Police say a Connecticut real estate broker has been charged with taking more than $400,000 worth of personal items from a foreclosed home.

The News-Times reports that 66-year-old Barbara Morris, of Ridgefield, was charged with attempt to commit first-degree larceny.

Morris was hired by a finance company to oversee a foreclosed Wilton home while litigation continued.

Police say a 70-year-old woman filed a report claiming personal items had been taken from the home in February. Investigators say 300 items were collected and appraised at $405,000 by an auction house.

Auction house documents show proceeds from the sale were supposed to be given to Morris.

Morris' attorney maintains the case is a civil dispute and his client will be cleared.

Morris is due back in court August 9.

