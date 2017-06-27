On Our Radar

KB Home Shares Gain On Robust Quarterly Earnings

By Sue Chang Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Shares of KB Home gained in Tuesday's extended session after the home builder posted strong quarterly results. KB Home reported its second-quarter earnings rose to $31.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from $15.6 million, or 17 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 24% to $1 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 26 cents a share on revenue of $930 million. The company also said its net order value increased 15% to $1.4 billion while backlog value jumped 19% to $2.2 billion and deliveries climbed 11% to 2,580 homes. Shares rose 1.3% after hours.

