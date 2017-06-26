Grain mixed, livestock higher

Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July lost 9.75 cents at 4.50 a bushel; July corn rose 1.25 cents at 3.59 bushel; July oats was off 4.75 cents at $2.4975 a bushel; while July soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $9.0675 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up 2.27 cents at $1.2147 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 4.50 cents at $1.4945 a pound; while July lean hogs gained 1.72 cents at $.8702 a pound.