Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 9.40 cents lower at $4.5020 a bushel; July corn was up 0.40 cent at $3.5820 a bushel; July oats was up 1.40 cents at $2.56 a bushel while July soybeans gained 2.20 cents to $9.0660 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .08 cent higher at $1.1928 a pound; August feeder cattle was down .25 cent at $1.4470 pound; July lean hogs gained 1.25 cents to $.8655 a pound.