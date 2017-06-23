U.S. Stocks End Mostly Higher, Book Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday, as energy shares staged a modest rebound after a recent selloff, while technology stocks extended their advance. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed other indexes, rising 28.56 points, or 0.5%, to 6,265.25 on Friday and booking a 1.9% gain over the week, the largest in a month. The gains on the tech-heavy index were driven by a jump in biotechnology shares earlier in the week. The S&P 500 rose 3.81 points, or 0.2%, to 2,438.31, and was up 0.2% over the week, as steep losses in the energy, telecoms, utilities and financials sectors trimmed what would have been solid weekly gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended virtually unchanged at 21,396.33. The blue-chip index ended the week roughly where it started after paring gains from earlier in the week. Among biggest decliners this week, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc fell 16%.
