Wall St flat at open as oil prices edge up

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as oil prices remained under pressure even as they edged up from multi-month lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.05 points, or 0.02 percent, to 21,415.08. The S&P 500 gained 1.09 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,436.7. The Nasdaq Composite index added 6.01 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,239.96. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

