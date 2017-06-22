Trump Tweets That He Didn't Tape Conversations With Ex-FBI Director Comey

President Donald Trump on Thursday addressed a long-festering question about his private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey. In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Trump said: "With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings, I did not make, and do not have, any such recording." He did leave open the possibility that such tapes exist. Questions around the existence of tapes of Trump's conversations with Comey emerged after another Trump tweet, in which he implied that tapes of his one-on-on talks with the intelligence chief may exist: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes'," Trump wrote. In a hearing with the Senate Intelligence Committee Comey on June 8, Comey said: "Lordy, I hope there are tapes." Comey fired by the president in May as he was investigating Russia's alleged ties with members of Trump's administration.

