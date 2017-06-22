On Our Radar

Stock futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.

U.S. crude futures <CLc1> were up 0.4 percent at $42.70 per barrel. They closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday after touching their lowest level since August. Global benchmark Brent <LCOc1> traded at around $45.24.

Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20 percent, skidding into bear market territory, despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.

The S&P energy index <.SPNY>, which has lost 14.9 percent this year, is the worst performing sector, largely underperforming the broader S&P 500 index.

Investors are concerned that the drop in oil prices could affect inflation. Inflation remains stubbornly below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target, even as the central bank adopts a hawkish tone regarding future rate hikes.

Economic data on Thursday is expected to show jobless claims for last week increased by 3,000 to 240,000, but remain at levels consistent with a tight labor market. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Dow indexes were weighed down by falling energy shares as oil prices fell, while healthcare and tech stocks helped lift the Nasdaq.

Oracle's <ORCL.N> shares were up 10 percent at $50.98 in premarket trading as the business software maker forecast an upbeat current-quarter profit.

Staples <SPLS.O> was up 7.3 percent at $9.30 after Reuters reported that private equity firm Sycamore Partners was in advanced talks to acquire the company in a deal that could top $6 billion.

U.S.-listed shares of Novartis <NVS.N> were up 2.27 percent at $84.43 after its drug designed to reduce inflammation showed surprising efficacy in cutting cardiovascular risk for people who had survived a heart attack.

 

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)