Philadelphia 76ers Pick Markelle Fultz First In NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Markelle Fultz as the top pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Fultz, a point guard, played one season at Washington before going pro, and was widely expected to be the first player chosen. The 76ers acquired the No. 1 pick earlier this week in a trade with the Boston Celtics, who dropped to the No. 3 pick and picked up a first-round pick next year. The Los Angeles Lakers picked UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball with the second pick, and the Celtics took Duke forward Jayson Tatum third. In the first big trade of the night, the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired All-NBA swingman Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick in the draft. This year's draft is considered to be one of the most talent-rich in years, creating much buzz among fans as teams try to load up with talent to compete with the league's newest superteam, the Golden State Warriors, who have won two of the past three NBA championships.

