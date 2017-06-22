On Our Radar

Natural-gas Prices Pare Gains As U.S. Supplies Rise More Than Expected

By Myra P. Saefong Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Thursday showed that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 61 billion cubic feet for the week ended June 16. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts forecast a build of 58 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 2.770 trillion cubic feet, down 324 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 207 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. July natural gas up a penny, or 0.4%, from Wednesday's settlement to $2.903 per million British thermal units. It traded at $2.917 before the data.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.