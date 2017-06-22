The Latest: May goes to Brussels to tackle expatriate issue

The Latest on the European Union summit (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

12:30 p.m.

British Prime Minster Theresa May is set to fly to Brussels to try to break the impasse in Brexit negotiations over the status of expatriate citizens after Britain leaves the bloc.

May will attend a European Council summit Thursday to speak to her European counterparts about her plans for the 3 million EU nationals living in Britain — an issue she says is her first priority for early agreement in the Brexit talks.

Her office at Downing Street declined to reveal details about the proposals on citizens' rights. But Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he hoped leaders of the other 27 EU nations would offer "reciprocal, corresponding generosity" for the 1 million Britons living in Europe.

May is going to Brussels for her first European summit since losing her Parliament majority in the election earlier this month.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

___

11:20 a.m.

European Council President Donald Tusk says that he still holds out hope that Brexit can be reversed even though the negotiations on Britain's departure from the European Union officially started this week.

Tusk has made the comments a few hours before a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Tusk says that he had been asked by British friends if he could see a way of Britain still staying in.

Tusk said that "I told them that in fact the EU was built on dreams that seemed impossible to achieve."

He added to that by quoting a John Lennon song: "So who knows? You may say I am a dreamer but I'm not the only one."

___

10 a.m.

European Union leaders are gathering to weigh measures to tackle terrorism, closer defense ties and migration, convinced that anti-EU sentiment and support for populist parties are waning.

Before the two-day meeting in Brussels starting Thursday, summit chairman Donald Tusk trumpeted the resurgence of the EU, even as Britain launched talks this week on leaving.

Tusk told the leaders in an invitation letter that after a series of election defeats for anti-migrant parties, notably in France, the EU is "slowly turning the corner."

He said "we are witnessing the return of the EU rather as a solution, not a problem."

British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to praise the good atmosphere at Monday's Brexit talks, and explain how to protect the rights of citizens hit by Britain's departure.