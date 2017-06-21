Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July lost 8 cents at 4.6450 a bushel; July corn fell 1.25 cents at 3.6875 bushel; July oats was off 2.50 cents at $2.5875 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 9 cents at $9.1875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was down .85 cent at $1.1950 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained .73 cent at $1.4465 a pound; while July lean hogs was up 1.07 cents at $.8607 a pound.