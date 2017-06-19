Florida governor tries to lure 'upset' Connecticut firms

Florida's governor says there are "a lot of business people upset" in Connecticut and he's hoping to persuade them to move to the Sunshine State.

Continue Reading Below

Republican Gov. Rick Scott met Monday with community and business leaders in Norwalk. He made a similar trip in 2015 to lure Connecticut business to Florida as part of an "economic development mission."

Scott's visit comes as health insurer Aetna considers relocating its longtime headquarters from Hartford.

Scott says he would "love every company in Connecticut" to think about moving to Florida, where he says taxes and regulations have been cut since he first took office.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's spokeswoman says "it's no wonder" Scott would look to Connecticut and be "envious" of its high quality of life, good schools and skilled workforce.