Dova Pharmaceuticals Sets IPO Terms To Raise $69.1 Million Before Options

Dova Pharmaceuticals set terms of its initial public offering, which the developer of drug candidates for diseases treated by specialist physicians expects to raise up to $69.1 million. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday, the company said it was offering 4.06 million shares for sale in the IPO, which it expects to price between $15 and $17 a share. If the options granted to the underwriters to cover overallotments are exercised, the company could sell 4.7 million shares to raise $79.4 million. The company has applied to list the stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "DOVA." J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Leerink Partners are the lead underwriters.
