Whole Foods's Stock Halted Until Well After The Open

Investors will have to wait a little longer to see how Whole Foods Market Inc.'s stock reacts to the buyout deal with Amazon.com Inc. . The natural and organic grocer's stock has been halted for news since 8:54 a.m. ET, and isn't scheduled to resume trading until 9:50 a.m. Amazon's bid of $42 a share for Whole Foods is 27% above Thursday's closing price of $33.06, and is the highest price seen since May 29, 2015, but is 36% below the Oct. 25, 2013 record close $65.24. Whole Foods's stock has gained 7.3% over the past year, while Amazon shares have rallied 34% and the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
