The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending June 15, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
2. I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne), DJ Khaled
3. 2U (feat. Justin Bieber), David Guetta
4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
5. Slow Hands, Niall Horan
6. Believer, Imagine Dragons
7. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
8. Issues, Julia Michaels
9. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
10.Congratulations (feat. Quavo), Post Malone
Top Albums
1. Ctrl, SZA
2. Witness, Katy Perry
3. Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
4. Dear Evan Hansen (Original Bro., Various Artists
5. ÷, Ed Sheeran
6. Wonder, Hillsong UNITED
7. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
8. Wolves, Rise Against
9. From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
10.Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy., Various Artists
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.