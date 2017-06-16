The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

On Our Radar

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending June 15, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2. I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne), DJ Khaled

3. 2U (feat. Justin Bieber), David Guetta

4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

5. Slow Hands, Niall Horan

6. Believer, Imagine Dragons

7. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

8. Issues, Julia Michaels

9. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

10.Congratulations (feat. Quavo), Post Malone

Top Albums

1. Ctrl, SZA

2. Witness, Katy Perry

3. Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

4. Dear Evan Hansen (Original Bro., Various Artists

5. ÷, Ed Sheeran

6. Wonder, Hillsong UNITED

7. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

8. Wolves, Rise Against

9. From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

10.Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy., Various Artists

