Thai PM gives order to fast-track Chinese-backed railway

The head of Thailand's military government has used his special powers to cut through regulations and launch work on a much-delayed $5.27 billion (179 billion baht) joint Thai-Chinese project for a new railway from Bangkok to the northeast.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha utilized Article 44 of the constitution imposed by the military after it seized power in May 2014. It allows him to issue orders overriding any other branch of government to promote public order and unity. Rights groups say it is essentially martial law in all but name.

The order, published late Thursday, covers construction of 252 kilometers (157 miles) to Nakhon Ratchasima. Extensions will eventually link Thailand's northern and southern borders.

The rail project is part of China's "One Belt, One Road" project allowing cross-border development and connectivity.