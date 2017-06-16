Oil Prices Unfazed By Another Weekly Rise In U.S. Oil-rig Count

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 6 to 747 rigs this week. That marked a 22nd weekly rise in a row. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, climbed by 6 to 933, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices showed little reaction to the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude up 19 cents, or 0.4%, at $44.65 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, unchanged from the levels it traded at before the data.
