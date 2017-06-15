U.S. Stocks Open Lower As Tech Selloff Resumes

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, as a renewed selloff in technology shares weighed on the main indexes. Moderate losses on Wall Street follow the slight losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and indicated its plan to shrink the $4.5 trillion balance sheet will start sometime this year. The Nasdaq Composite was down 65 points, or 1.1%, to 6,129. The S&P 500 opened 15 points, or 0.6%, lower at 2,423. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session down 87 points, or 0.4%, at 21,285. Kroger Co was the top decliner on the S&P 500, falling by nearly 12%.
