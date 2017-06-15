Steve Scalise Remains In Critical Condition, Needs More Surgery After Shooting

Republican Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical conditions and will require additional operations, the MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement late Wednesday. Scalise -- the House Majority Whip -- was shot during a baseball team practice in Northern Virginia on Wednesday morning by leftwing activist James Hodgkinson. The Congressman was hit by a single shot to the left hip, the hospital said. "The bullet travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding... He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding," the hospital said in the statement.
