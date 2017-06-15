Skechers Announces Two Favorable Court Rulings In Dispute With Adidas

The U.S. District Court in Oregon denied an Adidas AG motion for a preliminary injunction against Skechers USA Inc. that would have prevented Skechers from selling its Mega-Blade children's shoes, Skechers announced on Thursday. The court also dismissed Adidas' claim of "willful and intentional infringement" against Skechers. Adidas shares are down nearly 2% in Thursday trading, but up more than 51% for the past year. Skechers shares are down 0.3% in Thursday trading, and down 4.8% for the last 12 months. The S&P 500 index is up almost 17% for the last year.
