Natural-gas Prices Add To Earlier Gains On Smaller-than-expected Climb In U.S. Supplies

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Thursday showed that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 78 billion cubic feet for the week ended June 9. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts forecast a larger build of 89 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 2.709 trillion cubic feet, down 322 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 228 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. July natural gas rose 7.4 cents, or 2.5%, from Wednesday's settlement to $3.007 per million British thermal units. It traded at $2.955 before the data.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.