The Latest: Friend: UPS victim was teddy bear with big heart

The Latest on a deadly shooting at a UPS warehouse in San Francisco (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

One of three victims shot dead by an employee at a UPS facility in San Francisco was described as a legend in the Chinese volleyball community and a loving family man and friend.

Patrick Gee called his longtime friend Benson Louie "a big teddy bear with a big heart."

Police say the 50-year-old Louie was killed Wednesday with two other UPS drivers by 38-year-old Jimmy Lam, who shot himself in the head and died as police approached. A motive has not yet been determined.

Gee said Louie excelled in nine-man volleyball, a version of the game brought over by Chinese immigrant laborers who played in the streets.

Gee said he had heard about the morning shooting but did not realize until evening that his friend was among the victims.

___

10 a.m.

UPS CEO David Abney says the company is investigating the circumstances that led up to a shooting at a San Francisco warehouse.

Abney in a statement on Thursday also expressed his condolences to the families of the four dead UPS employees.

Officials say 38-year-old Jimmy Lam shot and killed three fellow UPS drivers Wednesday before fatally shooting himself in the head in front of officers.

Police have not determined a motive, but a union official has said Lam filed a grievance over what he considered excessive overtime.

Workers returned to the facility Thursday.

___

7:30 a.m.

UPS trucks are rolling again at a warehouse in San Francisco where an employee shot and killed three colleagues and wounded two others.

Workers returned to the facility Thursday, a day after the shooting led police to evacuate the warehouse.

Police say the three UPS drivers were killed by 38-year-old Jimmy Lam, who fatally shot himself in the head in front of officers.

A motive in the killings has not been determined, but a union official has said Lam filed a grievance over what he considered excessive overtime.