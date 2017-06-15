Congressional Charity Baseball Game To Still Be Played As Lawmakers Call For Unity

The congressional baseball game for charity will go on as planned for Thursday at the MLB's Washington Nationals Park after Republicans and Democrats called for bipartisan unity in the wake of the baseball practice shooting a day earlier. "This bipartisan event shows baseball's power to bring people together," the Nationals said in a statement. The friendly game's origins date back to 1909. Rep. Steve Scalise, a member of the Republican baseball team and the third most powerful House member as Majority Whip, remains in the hospital after a gunman, later killed, opened fired while Republican members of Congress were practicing Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia. Four people were shot and two others suffered secondary injuries.
