St. Louis-area Man Named As Suspect In Congressional Baseball Shooting

CHICAGO – James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old man from Belleville, Ill., near St. Louis, has been named as the suspect in a shooting spree early Wednesday at a congressional baseball team's practice session at an Alexandria, Va., park, according to numerous reports. The suspect, who is reportedly among five injured in the incident, runs a home-inspection business, according to the Washington Post. Hodgkinson is reportedly in custody. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was said to have been shot in the hip and to be undergoing surgery. The shooter opened fire, reportedly with a rifle, as the Republican team was practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, a charity event that raises funds for local charities.
