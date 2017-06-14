Noodles & Co. Finds Its Permanent CEO, Gets Chairman From Del Taco

Noodles & Co. said late Wednesday it promoted Dave Boennighausen to chief executive officer, effective immediately. Boennighausen had served as the company's interim CEO since July 2016, when former CEO Kevin Reddy resigned, and as chief financial officer since 2012. In the same statement, Noodles & Co. said former Del Taco Restaurants Inc. CEO Paul Murphy has been appointed executive chairman of the company, effective July 10. Murphy has resigned from Del Taco, effective July 7, it said. The company also said it has named Sue Daggett interim CFO, and a search for a permanent CFO has started. Shares of Noodles & Co. were flat in the late session and ended the regular trading day down 6.7%. Shares of Del Taco were also flat late Wednesday and ended the regular session down 3.6%.
