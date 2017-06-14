Mueller Investigating Trump For Possible Obstruction: Report

Special counsel Robert Mueller has expanded the investigation into Russian election meddling to include whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice, according to a report late Wednesday by the Washington Post. The widening of the probe reportedly began shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in early May. A number of senior intelligence officials have agreed to be interviewed by investigators, the Post said. A spokesman for Trump's personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, told the Post: "The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal."
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.