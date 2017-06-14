On Our Radar

Mueller Investigating Trump For Possible Obstruction: Report

By Mike Murphy Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Special counsel Robert Mueller has expanded the investigation into Russian election meddling to include whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice, according to a report late Wednesday by the Washington Post. The widening of the probe reportedly began shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in early May. A number of senior intelligence officials have agreed to be interviewed by investigators, the Post said. A spokesman for Trump's personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, told the Post: "The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal."

