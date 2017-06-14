On Our Radar

Hawaiian first, Virgin America last in airline on-time rates

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for April. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.

Continue Reading Below

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 88.8 percent

2. United Airlines, 81.9 percent

3. Alaska Airlines, 81.6 percent

4. SkyWest Airlines, 80.0 percent

5. Frontier Airlines, 79.5 percent

Continue Reading Below

6. Southwest Airlines, 79.5 percent

7. American Airlines, 78.7 percent

8. Spirit Airlines, 77.0 percent

9. Delta Air Lines, 76.9 percent

10. ExpressJet, 75.7 percent

11. JetBlue Airways, 72.4 percent

12. Virgin America, 64.6 percent

Total for all covered airlines: 78.5 percent

___

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.