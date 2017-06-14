Hawaiian first, Virgin America last in airline on-time rates

Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for April. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.
Continue Reading Below
1. Hawaiian Airlines, 88.8 percent
2. United Airlines, 81.9 percent
3. Alaska Airlines, 81.6 percent
4. SkyWest Airlines, 80.0 percent
5. Frontier Airlines, 79.5 percent
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
6. Southwest Airlines, 79.5 percent
7. American Airlines, 78.7 percent
8. Spirit Airlines, 77.0 percent
9. Delta Air Lines, 76.9 percent
10. ExpressJet, 75.7 percent
11. JetBlue Airways, 72.4 percent
12. Virgin America, 64.6 percent
Total for all covered airlines: 78.5 percent
___
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation
The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.