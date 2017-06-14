Athenex's Stock To Debut On The Nasdaq After Pricing IPO To Raise $66 Million

Athenex Inc. said Wednesday it priced its initial public offering of 6 million shares at $11 a share to raise $66 million. Shares of the biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel cancer therapies, are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ATNX" some time after the opening bell. Credit Suisse Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities were the joint book-running managers of the IPO.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.