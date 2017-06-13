Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July advanced 11 cents at 4.45 a bushel; July corn was up 3.75 cents at 3.81 bushel; July oats rose 3.50 cents at $2.5325 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 1.25 cents at $9.3250 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .85 cents at $1.2750 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.60 cents at $1.4995 a pound; while June lean hogs rose .80 cent at $.8277 a pound.