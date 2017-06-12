Golden State Warriors Win Their Second NBA Title In Three Years

The Golden State Warriors won their second NBA championship in the past three seasons Monday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 129-120, in Oakland to clinch the series four games to one. Kevin Durant, who joined the Warriors as a free agent last year, won his first championship ring and led the Warriors with 39 points. Teammate Stephen Curry added 34 points. Cleveland's LeBron James paced the Cavs with 41 points in a tenacious effort. The Warriors tied an NBA record, going 16-1 in the postseason.
