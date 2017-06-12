Friend Says Trump Weighs Firing Special Counsel Mueller

President Donald Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into Russian election meddling, a Trump confidant told PBS NewsHour on Monday. "I think he's considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he's weighing that option," Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media and a longtime friend of Trump, said. Ruddy said he thought firing Mueller would be a "significant mistake." The White House did not immediately issue a comment. Firing Mueller would be a politically explosive move that would likely create a firestorm of harsh criticism from Congress and the public, who overwhelmingly support an independent Russia investigation. Some experts even said the move could trigger Trump's impeachment. The news came a day before Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee to answer questions about possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.
