AP names Julie Pace as its new Washington chief of bureau

The Associated Press on Monday named White House Correspondent Julie Pace as its new chief of bureau in Washington. She will direct the news cooperative's coverage of the presidency, politics and the U.S. government during a time of intense global interest.

In her new role, Pace will remain AP's leading voice on Washington and American politics, delivering the same aggressive news reporting and insightful analysis that has defined her tenure as the news organization's senior reporter at the White House and on the 2016 campaign.

"We are in an era that demands the strongest, most deeply reported, accurate and credible journalism," said Sally Buzbee, AP senior vice president and executive editor. "Julie is uniquely qualified to lead that effort. Her leadership, commitment and integrity are of the highest caliber."

Along with Pace's appointment, Buzbee and Managing Editor Brian Carovillano unveiled a new leadership structure designed to eventually integrate all of AP's reporting and storytelling efforts in Washington across text, video and photos, to better meet the needs of customers in the digital age.

Pace, 35, began her career as a reporter in 2003 at South Africa's only independent television network, before spending two years reporting on politics and elections at The Tampa Tribune and its partner television station, WFLA.

She joined AP in 2007 as a multimedia reporter, developing and executing the cooperative's plans for live video coverage of 2008's Election Day and the inauguration of Barack Obama as president.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Pace joined AP's White House staff in 2009 to cover the Obama administration. Four years later, she was named White House correspondent and took on responsibility for AP's overall coverage of the Obama presidency. In that role, she also served as AP's lead reporter on the 2016 campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Pace won the White House Correspondents' Association Merriman Smith award in 2013 for her work explaining the Obama campaign's complex — and winning — approach to voter turnout. Her analyses of the 2016 election won the Oliver S. Gramling award for journalism, AP's highest internal honor.

A hallmark of Pace is her ability to combine deep reporting, sharp writing and tight deadlines to offer AP members and customers an analysis of the day's events that transcends conventional wisdom, Buzbee said. As bureau chief, Pace will continue to do so, while working with other journalists to bring out the best in their own work.

"Julie's ability to burrow in on stories and to work effectively and collaboratively with a team of colleagues to break news is enormously beneficial to AP's customers, readers and viewers," Buzbee said. "That is the model we want to pursue as this demanding story continues."

