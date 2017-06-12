After edgy Trump portrayal, NYC theater is in cross-hairs

The knives are out for a new edgy production of "Julius Caesar" that's cutting a little too close to home for some fans of the White House.

Delta Air Lines and Bank of America have pulled their sponsorship of The Public Theater's version of "Julius Caesar" that portrays a Donald Trump-like dictator in a business suit who gets knifed to death onstage.

Though the Public's version of Shakespeare's classic play is unchanged from its 400-year-old original, the production portrays Caesar with a gold bathtub and a pouty Slavic wife. Trump's name is never mentioned but backlash was swift.

But New York University's Laurence Maslon thinks any loss of funding will be compensated for by donations from people worried about the apparent threat to artistic freedom.