Pittsburgh Penguins Repeat As Stanley Cup Champions

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second straight NHL Stanley Cup championship Sunday night, defeating the Nashville Predators, 2-0, in Game 6, to win the series four games to two. The Penguins broke the game open in the final minutes Sunday in Nashville, Tenn., when Patric Hornqvist ended a scoreless tie with just over two minutes left in the game. Carl Hagelin scored an empty-net goal about a minute later. It was the fifth Stanley Cup title for the Penguins, who became the first team to defend their championship since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-'98. Sidney Crosby won his second straight Conn Smythe trophy, as the postseason's most valuable player. It was Crosby's third NHL championship.

