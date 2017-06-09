U.S. Stocks Open Higher; Nasdaq Sets Intraday Record

The Nasdaq Composite traded in record territory after modest opening gains as investors shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. The main indexes were on track to finish the week roughly where they started as geopolitical events this week kept investors mostly on the sidelines. The S&P 500 opened 4 points, or 0.2%, higher at 2,438, a few points below its all-time high set last week. The Nasdaq Composite was up 10 points, or 0.2%, to 6,332 at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session up 42 points, or 0.2%, at 21,225, trading above its previous record close set last week. Nvidia Corp. [s:NVDA] was among the top performers in early trade and traded in record territory on the back of a price target upgrade by Citi, to $180.
