U.K. Leader Theresa May To Form a New Government

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is crafting a new government, with Friday's move taking place after Thursday's snap general election resulted in a hung parliament in the House of Commons. "I will now form a government...that will provide certainty and lead Britain forward," May said after Queen Elizabeth II granted her permission to create a new government. May, who leads the Conservative Party, in April called for a general election to strengthen her position ahead of Brexit talks with European Union officials. Instead, the election resulted in a hung parliament, meaning no one party won the 326 seats needed to control the body.
