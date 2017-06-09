Greek anti-austerity protesters pelt police with fish

Protesters outside parliament have thrown boxes of fish at police during a demonstration ahead of a vote on new austerity measures.

Continue Reading Below

Members of a communist-backed labor union hurled the crates of sardines at police as lawmakers debated the cuts, which were added to draft legislation on fishing regulations in attempt to speed up their passage through parliament.

Greece's left-wing government is trying to reach a deal on reforms with international bailout lenders that would unfreeze the flow of the country's rescue loans.

Finance ministers from countries using the euro currency will meet in Brussels on Thursday to review the Greek rescue program.