Airbnb co-founder to address grads at high school alma mater

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky will address graduating seniors and be inducted into the hall of fame at his high school alma mater in upstate New York.

Chesky is a 1999 graduate of Niskayuna (nihs-kee-YOO'-nuh) High School in a suburban town 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Albany, N.Y. He'll be inducted into its hall of fame June 22 at a ceremony before diplomas are awarded.

Principal John Rickert says Chesky will be honored for his "remarkable story of success, innovation and global connectivity and goodwill."

Chesky co-founded the online home rental marketplace Airbnb in 2008. He has used his wealth for charity around the world, including the refugee crisis from wars in Syria and elsewhere.

He was named one of Forbes magazine's Global Game Changers in 2016.