Nordstrom shares spike as family explores deal to take retailer private

Nordstrom announced Thursday members of its namesake family have formed a special committee to explore the possibility of taking the department-store company private by acquiring 100% of its outstanding shares of common stock.

The proposal has not been made to the company regarding such a transaction, and there’s no guarantee such a deal would be agreed upon.

The committee, made up of independent directors, has hired Centerview Partners as its financial advisers and Sidley Austin as legal counsel in the exploration process.

Nordstrom shares, which have plunged more than 15% so far this year, surged more than 20% in pre-market action on the heels of the announcement.