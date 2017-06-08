On Our Radar

Eurozone GDP Marks Fastest Growth Rate Since 2015

By Carla Mozee Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Eurozone economic growth in the first quarter of 2017 reached its highest rate in more than a year, according to a final reading released by Eurostat on Thursday. Gross domestic product expanded by 1.9% on a year-over-year basis, the fastest growth since the fourth quarter of 2015. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected 1.7%. Household consumption expenditure and gross fixed capital formation contributed to the expansion, said Eurostat. Quarter-over-quarter, GDP increased 0.6%, higher than a previous estimate of 0.5% from Eurostat.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.